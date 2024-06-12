Winning lottery ticket worth over $53,000 sold at Central Florida beer store

A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth over $53,000 was sold at a beer store in Central Florida.

The winning numbers for Wednesday evening's Fantasy 5 draw were 7-9-10-11-18.

The ticket was worth a whopping $53,219.87. It was sold at Malabar Discount Beverage at 6165 Babcock Street SE in Palm Bay.

Another ticket worth the same amount was sold at a food mart in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Lottery.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.