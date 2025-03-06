Stolen car with 7 teens inside crashes after multi-county chase in Orange County: deputies

The Brief Deputies said a multi-county chase involving a stolen vehicle with seven teenagers inside ended in a crash on Lee Road in Orange County early Thursday. The vehicle had been reported stolen on Wednesday in Osceola County. The driver of the stolen vehicle is facing charges, along with another occupant of the vehicle. Additional charges are pending.



A multi-county chase involving a stolen vehicle with seven teenagers inside ended in a crash in Orange County early Thursday, according to deputies.

At least two people inside the stolen vehicle are facing charges, though additional charges are pending, a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

As of Thursday morning, both eastbound and westbound lanes of Lee Road near Adanson Street, where the crash occurred, are closed.

The backstory:

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Polk County deputies were alerted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen gray 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander involved in one of their investigations near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Champions Gate Boulevard in Polk County. The vehicle was reported stolen in Osceola County on Wednesday.

Polk County deputies, along with a sheriff's office helicopter and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, began a pursuit as the vehicle continued into Osceola County and eventually Orange County.

Troopers spotted the Mitsubishi traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued, exiting I-4 onto Lee Road, east of Adanson Street.

MORE NEWS: Search for Jesse Kirk: Remains found 11 miles from missing Titusville woman's condo

It was there that troopers attempted a PIT maneuver. However, the driver continued fleeing in the wrong direction, going eastbound in a westbound lane, according to troopers.

Two people are facing charges in connection to a multi-county chase involving a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash on Lee Road in Orange County early Thursday, authorities said.

The Mitsubishi ultimately crashed into a 2019 Honda Insight and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu at around 1:39 a.m., authorities said.

The teenagers in the Mitsubishi, and the drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash, were taken to local hospitals.

Teen driver arrested

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the Mitsubishi, 18-year-old Christopher Lee, of Altamonte Springs, and another occupant are facing charges. Once cleared from the hospital, they will be booked into the Orange County Corrections Center.

Lee is facing charges of burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement, and driving without a valid license. Authorities said he also has multiple active warrants in Orange County.

It remains unclear what charges the other occupant will face.

MORE NEWS: Tavares child abuse case: Florida boy was tied with duct tape, had dumbbell on him, deputies say

The suspects may also face additional charges from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, as the vehicle was allegedly stolen from their jurisdiction.

Who was inside the stolen vehicle?

Inside the Mitsubishi were a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds, the 18-year-old driver and another person whose age is unknown. Everyone except the driver is from Orlando.

The conditions of the occupants in the Mitsubishi, as well as those in the other two cars involved in the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: