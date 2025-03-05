Tavares Police: Florida boys, 10 and 9, abused with 'sheer brutality'

The Brief The Tavares Police Department has released additional details surrounding the brutal abuse of two boys, ages 9 and 10. Detectives said they were able to uncover the details of the abuse through information shared by the younger boy. Through a search of the boys' home, officers discovered multiple tools used in the abuse, including a 6-foot ladder, a 10-pound weight, duct tape and a thick insulated copper wire. The 10-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.



The Tavares Police Department has released additional details surrounding the brutal abuse of two boys, ages 9 and 10.

Detectives said they were able to uncover the details of the abuse through information shared by the younger boy.

Through a search of the boys' home, officers discovered multiple tools used in the abuse, including a 6-foot ladder, a 10-pound weight, duct tape and a thick insulated copper wire.

The 10-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

New details revealed

What we know:

On March 5, the Tavares Police Department shared more devastating details surrounding the abuse case.

Police said the 9-year-old revealed how both he and his older brother "suffered unspeakable torment."

Officers said the search of the boys' home revealed "deeply disturbing" evidence.

The items found included a 6-foot ladder, a 10-pound weight and duct tape, all which police said were used to restrain the older child, while weights were intentionally dropped onto his exposed stomach. Officers said his hands were bound above his head, leaving him defenseless.

Detectives also found a thick insulated copper wire, which they said had been used to inflict harm on both boys.

Through a search of the boys' home, officers discovered multiple tools used in the abuse, including a 6-foot ladder, a 10-pound weight, duct tape and a thick insulated copper wire. (Credit:

The latest on the investigation

Kimberley Mills, the mother of the two boys, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, are facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse of both boys.

These are the charges:

Kimberley Mills

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of child neglect

One count of tampering with evidence

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

Andre Walker

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

One count of tampering with evidence

"These charges mean that both Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker participated in torturing and abusing these two children," police said in a news release. "We are working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure that these two boys get the justice that they deserve. … We are hoping that the boy that is hospitalized pulls through. However, in the event he does not make it, we are prepared to add enhanced charges."

Officers said both Mills and Walker have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

What they're saying:

"His bravery in sharing these truths has given our team the determination to ensure that justice is served," Tavares officers said of the 9-year-old boy.

"This innocent child has endured unimaginable pain at the hands of those who were meant to protect him," the Tavares Police Department said of the 10-year-old boy.

"The sheer brutality of these acts is indescribable," officials said. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to these boys and their family. We remain hopeful for the recovery of the 10-year-old child and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure these children receive the justice and support they need. Together, as a community, we can stand against such acts of cruelty and provide love, care and hope for these innocent children."

What allegedly happened?

The backstory:

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, Mills and Walker brought the 10-year-old boy to AdventHealth Waterman, where doctors immediately noticed he had numerous bruises and burn marks in various stages of healing.

Police said Walker immediately left. Mills left the hospital briefly once she learned law enforcement had been contacted, police said. She later came back with the boy's 9-year-old brother.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the home that painted a picture of the alleged abuse the boy went through.

"To put it plainly, this child was tortured," they said.

Police said there were no recent calls to or from DCF about the home or the children. There was a recent 911 call where the mom reportedly asked questions about the boy. Deputies did not respond, as the purpose of the call was able to be handled over the phone, police said.

On Monday, Feb. 24, police said Walker, who was wanted under suspicion of accessory after the fact to aggravated child abuse, turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Mills has been booked into jail under suspicion of aggravated child abuse. She has invoked her Fifth Amendment right and declined to talk to detectives, police said.

Police said the boy's biological father lives out of state and came to Florida when he heard of the incident.

What we don't know:

Although it is undetermined when the abuse started exactly, police believe it may have begun around two months ago, when Mills and Walker are believed to have gotten involved.

Police said Mills was "methodical" and made sure the children would not tell anyone what was going on. The kids went to school wearing long sleeves to cover the abuse, officials said.

Officers believe Mills and Walker left the hospital after dropping the 10-year-old boy off to do a "hasty" cleanup of the house. However, police said they "did a really bad job" and were able to find evidence.

Police have also discovered that Mills is a registered nurse, although it is unclear where she works or if she is still working.

What you can do:

The Tavares Police Department is collecting gift cards, as well as clothes, to benefit the two children and their biological father.

Those who wish to make a donation can drop off items at the police department building located at 911 Gateway Drive, Tavares, or do so online at this link.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: