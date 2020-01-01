2 dead after shooting at New Year's party in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies say that two people were fatally shot at a New Year's party inside an Orange County club.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two people were fatally shot at an after-hours club called 'The Spot Events' inside a shopping plaza on Edgewater Drive. Investigators said it all happened as the party was winding down around 4 a.m. when shots were fired inside of a VIP area. There were 250 people inside the building when this happened, including six or seven security guards. The armed guards were outside when the gunshots went off.

No description of a shooting suspect has been released. Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter. They are also working to track down witnesses of the shooting in an effort to piece together what happened. Most of them left the scene quickly.

"We are told some security guards were outside at the time of the shooting, but investigators say they don’t believe they screened or searched any of the party-goers before entering," Jamie Hoffman of the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

