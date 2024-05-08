Florida man nabbed for allegedly selling meth near church

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly sold $70 worth of meth to a criminal informant near a church, according to deputies.

Joshua Malin was arrested last Thursday and charged with selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and two counts of keeping, owning or maintaining a vehicle used to sell drugs, arrest records show.

Car crash escalates into alleged attack in Florida neighborhood: 'Leave him the f*** alone!'

The investigation into the 29-year-old began in March 2023, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The Special Investigations Squad was conducting an undercover street-level narcotics operation, which called for a criminal informant to purchase $70 worth of methamphetamine from Malin.

The drug was tested, and came back positive for meth, the affidavit said. The criminal informant was able to identify Malin from a photo line-up, and a year later he was taken into custody at the Sumter County Courthouse. The circumstances of his arrest were not made immediately clear.

Florida mom accused of hiring hitman to avenge teenage son's murder prison sentence

Mallin remains in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on $70,000 bond.