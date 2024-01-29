Catholic priest and his sister confirmed dead amid Palm Bay shooting investigation: officials

Stream the Palm Bay Police news conference when it begins:

The St. Joseph Catholic community in Palm Bay is mourning the loss of two of their own who were found murdered over the weekend amid a Palm Bay shooting investigation, according to a statement FOX 35 received from Most Reverend John Noonan of the Diocese of Orlando.

The diocese confirmed the two killed as Father Robert "Bob" Hoeffner and his sister, Sally.

"Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility," Noonan said in a statement. "We will miss his grace-filled presence. We know he and his sister are received by the Lord with mercy and love."

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Palm Bay police officers were called out to a domestic disturbance at a home on Forgal Avenue NE. Additional details regarding the domestic incident were not immediately released.

When officers arrived, they tried speaking with suspect Brandon Kapas, 24, as he left the residence, but officials said he refused to comply with law enforcement's commands. Shortly after, police said there was an exchange of gunfire which injured two Palm Bay police officers.

Photo: Mugshot of Brandon Kapas | Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Additional police officers responded and chased after Kapas, who allegedly killed a person before being engaged by law enforcement and subsequently shot and killed. The identity of the officers or the person reportedly killed by Kapas was not immediately released.

In an update Monday afternoon, the Palm Bay Police Department told FOX 35 News two additional people were found dead at a separate location. Officials said they are working to learn whether the incidents may be connected.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the case during a news conference set for 4:30 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference when it begins in the above video player.

The two injured police officers are expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) are investigating due to the nature of the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.