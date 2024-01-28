Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 2 officers injured in Palm Bay shooting, police say

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Watch FOX 35 Live

2 dead in Palm Bay officer-involved shooting

The Palm Bay Police Department held a press conference Sunday after two people were killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

PALM BAY, Fla. - Two people died and two officers were injured after a shooting in Palm Bay Sunday afternoon, police said in a press conference.

Around 2:07 p.m., Palm Bay officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of Lexington and Americana in northeast Palm Bay.  

Shortly after arriving, officers said they encountered the 24-year-old suspect when an exchange of gunfire erupted. 

Image 1 of 3

Photos show shooting scene in Palm Bay Sunday afternoon

Two officers were injured and the 24-year-old man was killed after fleeing from police.  

Another person was killed during the shooting also, police said. 

The officers are being treated at a hospital. 

Bond denied for man accused of killing family members inside Palm Bay apartment

Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

Police said there is no threat to the public. 