2 dead, 2 officers injured in Palm Bay shooting, police say

Two people died and two officers were injured after a shooting in Palm Bay Sunday afternoon, police said in a press conference.

Around 2:07 p.m., Palm Bay officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of Lexington and Americana in northeast Palm Bay.

Shortly after arriving, officers said they encountered the 24-year-old suspect when an exchange of gunfire erupted.

Two officers were injured and the 24-year-old man was killed after fleeing from police.

Another person was killed during the shooting also, police said.

The officers are being treated at a hospital.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police said there is no threat to the public.