Orlando police seek to ID family members after woman found dead

article

Investigators are asking for the community's help in identifying the family members of a woman found dead in Orlando earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Ashley Lakaie Garcia, 30, was found dead in the area of the 4300 block of Cassius Street, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said in a social media post.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

If you have any information that can lead to Garcia's family, you're asked to call OPD.