2 buildings in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Nicole

Two residential buildings along the beach in New Smyrna Beach have been declared unsafe and evacuated before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, according to the city. The concern has to do with the ocean swell coming within 10 feet of the buildings.

Police began evacuated people early Wednesday evening and, according to the city, most people were evacuated. It is unclear how many people, if any, refused to evacuate.

Over in Daytona Beach Shores, more than a dozen buildings were evacuated – some right alongside the beach – over fears they could collapse as storm surge continued to erode the beach and seawall. Deputies said 12 structures were at risk of collapsing after Hurricane Ian – which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in September – left many buildings vulnerable.

"Sadly, it's not a matter of if something is going to collapse, it's when," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "This is really bad, that's why we had a curfew and a mandatory evacuation."

Hurricane Nicole is slated to make landfall in Florida around 1 a.m. Thursday and several parts of Volusia County have already been damaged ahead of the expected severe weather.