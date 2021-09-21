2 arrested outside Brevard County School Board building as board approves mask policy extension

The Brevard County School Board voted to extend its mask policy for another 30 days. Students will have an option to remove masks when social distancing is possible.

Both pro-mask and anti-mask parents were in attendance, setting the mood for discussion behind closed doors. In the past, these meetings have been a source of passionate debate some going well past midnight.

Earlier, two people were arrested outside the Brevard County School Board building ahead of the controversial meeting.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.