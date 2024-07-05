Teen girl goes missing on the Fourth of July from Daytona Beach , police say

article

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing from the Daytona Beach area, said police.

Heaven Bonner was last seen on Thursday leaving the Ocean Deck at 10 p.m wearing a pink bikini and black sandals with an unknown white male, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Heaven Bonner, 17, has gone missing from Daytona Beach, possibly with this man pictured above. (Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department)

Bonner can be described as a black girl who is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She has black hair with pink streaks.

If anyone has seen her or has any information on where she could be, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.