17-year-old in critical condition after Orlando shooting, deputies say

Published  September 6, 2024 9:41am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Orlando on Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard. 

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 5. 

