17-year-old in critical condition after Orlando shooting, deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Orlando on Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 5.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: