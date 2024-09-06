17-year-old in critical condition after Orlando shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Orlando on Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard.
When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 5.
