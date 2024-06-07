16-year-old reported missing from New Smyrna Beach, police say

article

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from New Smyrna Beach, police said.

Zaniyah Brazel was last seen near the 500 block of Charlovix St. in NSB on Monday evening, entering a tan-colored SUV operated by a heavy-set white male with facial hair, according to the police.

There were no indications of the vehicle being an Uber or Lyft, said police.

She left her cell phone at home and her family has not been able to contact her through any other means, police said.

Brazel is a black female who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, crop top, leggings, and black and green marble Crocs.

Brazel has run away from home in the past, however, never for this long, said NSB police.

Anyone with information that could help the police locate Zaniyah is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (386)-409-8276 or email Detective Trzaska @cityofnsb.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.