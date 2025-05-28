Puppy recovering after vicious attack in Ocala dog park: 'Didn't think she was going to survive'

The Brief May, a 9-month-old Spaniel, is recovering after a violent attack by a larger dog at a local park. The other dog’s owner fled the scene but has since been identified. No charges have been filed as police continue their investigation.



A nine-month-old English Springer Spaniel is back home recovering after a violent attack at a Marion County dog park left her with serious injuries and sent her to a veterinary hospital.

‘She became part of our family’

What we know:

An English Springer Spaniel named May is recovering at home after suffering serious injuries in a dog attack at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala.

May sustained broken ribs, internal bleeding, and a puncture wound after being attacked by a larger dog. She was rushed to an animal hospital and spent several days in intensive care before returning home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the other dog’s owner, nor have they confirmed whether the attacking dog was up-to-date on vaccinations or had a history of aggression. It’s also unclear whether any future legal or civil action will be pursued.

What they're saying:

May had only recently become part of the family. Originally intended as a short-term foster, her owners said she quickly bonded with them and their other pets.

"She was just going to live with us for a couple of weeks," said owner Jack O’Leary. "We fell in love with her, and she fell in love with our dogs, and she became part of our family."

The family said the attack occurred shortly after May arrived at the park with her owners, and the attack was described as swift and violent.

"We didn't think she was going to survive," Jack said. "I hopped the fence and tried to help as best I could. He clamped down on her chest with his jaws."

A few people jumped in a got the dog off of May.

"It was probably 15 seconds. Felt like 15 minutes," said owner Maryann O’Leary.

However, they said the owner of the other dog was not one of them.

"The other dog owner fled before we could get their information," Jack said.

The family is thankful the situation wasn't much worse and shared how the ordeal brought unexpected community support.

"The amount of people that have reached out to us and offered help and tips and just like support and kind words has been incredible," Maryann added.

What's next:

Ocala police confirmed they have since located and spoken with the other dog owner. As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: