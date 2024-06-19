15-year-old reported missing from Lake County: deputies

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from the Lake County area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Zavian Shepard was last seen on Monday in the Paisley area wearing a white and red shirt with black jeans.

Shepard is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

According to deputies, Shepard could possibly be in the Daytona Beach area.

Anyone with information that could help the police locate Shepard is urged to contact Crimeline or Detective Pringle at 352-343-9500.