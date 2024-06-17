Florida woman with mental impairments missing in Marion County, family says

A Marion County family is anxiously awaiting news about a young woman who has been missing since late Sunday night.

Alisha Rimas' parents say she has never gone missing before, and they have no idea where she could be.

They last saw her around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at their home. When they woke up Monday morning, they noticed she was gone with her dog. Although Alisha is 25, her parents say she is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old, making them believe she is in desperate need of help.

"I just want to find her…I want to get her back home safe," said her mother, Rhonda Rimas. "If anybody knows where she is, please, please call the police or the Marion County Sheriff's Office."

Investigators share the family's concerns.

"This is a woman who looks like a woman but has the mental capacity of a child, so if anybody sees her, please let us know because she needs our help," said Valerie Strong of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are actively searching for Alisha. She is believed to be with her dog and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and tennis shoes. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.