15-year-old arrested for deadly Sanford shooting over headphones: police

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for first-degree felony murder following a deadly shooting in Seminole County last month, police said.

Sanford police detectives arrested the teenager on Wednesday in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Brandon Leo of Orlando. Officials said he was already in custody for an unrelated charge.

Leo was shot and killed in July outside a Sanford home while attempting to sell a pair of headphones, police said.

Sanford police officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 20 near West 3rd Street and Pomegranate Avenue.

Officers found a white pickup truck partially submerged in a retention pond near the intersection where Leo was found dead inside.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said Leo was apparently meeting someone at a home "for the purpose of selling a pair of headphones," later specified as a pair of Apple AirPods. Police said Leo pulled into the driveway of the home and was waiting in his truck when two unknown people approached the driver's side of the truck and began shooting.

Sanford Police Department Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett told FOX 35 that it appears the transaction started online and that there was agreement to meet at the house in Sanford. She said the house itself was empty so it appears that this could have been a "set up" to take advantage of Leo and the sale.

She said Leo appeared to be an innocent victim.