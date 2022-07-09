15 apartments in Palm Bay damaged in fire

article

Fifteen apartment homes were damaged Saturday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in Palm Bay.

Two units were damaged by the fire, and others were damaged by smoke or water, an official said.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said volunteers were sent to the 2000 block of Palm Place Drive to help those impacted by the fire. Five families were helped as of Saturday afternoon.

Video showed an upper-level apartment significantly damaged with the roof, sides, walls, and interior heavily charred. A nearby palm tree near the patio showed burn marks.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.