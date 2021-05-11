14-year-old boy accused of murdering classmate to be held in Volusia County

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in St. Johns County appeared in a Volusia County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Aiden Fucci is charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they found evidence at his home. He is accused of killing his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Investigators found her body in the woods later that night.

A judge on Tuesday ruled he be held for 21 days in the juvenile justice facility in Volusia County while the state decides if Fucci will be charged as an adult.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that they took Fucci into custody.

"We have a suspect arrested and, unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl dead," Sheriff Robert Hardwick said during a press conference.

Hardwick did not give a cause of death, but said Tristyn's body was fully clothed when she was found, WJXT reports.

Investigators said Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

