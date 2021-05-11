Medical examiner: 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death; classmate charged

St. Johns County deputies say that a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area after being reported missing was stabbed to death.

A 14-year-old classmate is charged with second-degree murder.

In an update from the sheriff's office, a report from the Medical Examiner's office stated that Tristyn Bailey died from ‘sharp force trauma by stabbing.’

"The manner of death is homicide," the sheriff's office said.

Aiden Fucci is charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they found evidence at his home. He is accused of killing Bailey, who was the subject of a Missing Child Alert on Sunday.

Investigators found her body in the woods later that night.

Fucci made his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday in Volusia County. The judge ruled he be held for 21 days in the juvenile justice facility in Volusia County while the state decides if Fucci will be charged as an adult.

Investigators said Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

"We again would like to thank the community who with their immediate assistance led us to being able to find Trystyn," the sheriff's office said. "This is certainly not the outcome that we wanted, but justice will be served."

