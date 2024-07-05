Deputies seek info after 13-year-old girl murdered on Fourth of July in Orange County: officials
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for information that could help lead to the suspect responsible for killing a 13-year-old girl on the 4th of July holiday.
Deputies said they were called out to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a girl who had been found unresponsive with "obvious signs of trauma."
The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The sheriff's office identified the victim as Rose Thalie Dieujuste.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.