Man arrested after 2 killed in separate, but 'related' 4th of July shootings in Orange County: deputies

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing two men in Orange County on the 4th of July, deputies said.

Leandro Correa, 48, was booked into the Orange County jail on a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

Further charges are pending, investigators said.

The first shooting happened around 2:07 p.m. on the 5200 block of Sailfish Street. Deputies said they found a man, later identified as Jose Carrasquillo, 45, who had been shot. He later died at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened at 2:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Appaloosa Road. A man was found shot and was also taken to the hospital where he later died, deputies said. OCSO identified the victim as 27-year-old Eduardo Soto.

Detectives believe the shootings are related.

No other details about the shootings have been released.