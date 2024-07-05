Massive propane tank explosion injures Marion County firefighter on Fourth of July: officials

article

A Marion County firefighter is recovering after he was injured when a propane tank explosion sparked a large fire on the 4th of July, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 10200 block of North US Highway 441 in Ocala.

Crews said they responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls regarding heavy flames shooting from the home's garage.

A large plume of black smoke could also be spotted for miles.

Multiple fire agencies responded to battle the blaze.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Lieutenant Nicholas Ghigliotty was injured when crews entered the home for a primary search.

He received medical treatment at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital in Gainesville. He has since been released.

The fire was put out around 8:21 p.m., officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.