10-foot 'very well fed' boa constrictor found loose in Florida neighborhood

Well, here's something you don't see every day!

On Friday, a very brave Florida deputy assisted with capturing a 10-foot, 65-pound boa constrictor that had been spotted in a St. Lucie County neighborhood – and it just happened to be National First Responder Day!

The sheriff's office says the big guy was spotted in the Whispering Creek neighborhood and posted photos of the capture on Facebook.

Viewers couldn't help but comment on the snakes plump size!

"That's a very well-fed Boa. I'd guess 100% it was a pet," said one commenter.

"That thing is not starving. You’re brave."

"That's a big boy!"

"Chonker didn’t miss any meals. I wonder if someone is missing this baby."

The sheriff's office thanked its first responders for their dedication each day.

"Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves large reptile."