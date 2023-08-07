Expand / Collapse search

1 stabbed in altercation at downtown Orlando bus station, police say

By Dani Medina
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was stabbed after an altercation that unfolded early Monday morning at a downtown Orlando bus station, according to police. 

The Orlando Police Department said the stabbing happened around 2:20 a.m. at Lynx Central Station. 

Two people were involved in an altercation which escalated into one person being stabbed, police said. The victim was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. 

One suspect has been detained. 

This is a developing story. 