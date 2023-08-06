Detectives investigating pair of DeLand shootings on same street after teen injured

article

A teen was injured while a home and car were riddled with bullets following two shootings that happened in DeLand Friday night and early Sunday morning, detectives said.

The first shooting happened Friday night after a 17-year-old male went to the hospital around 11:50 p.m. after being shot. Detectives said the shooting happened on South Brooks Avenue.

The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on South Brooks Avenue. No one was injured in the shooting, but a house an car were struck with bullets.

Detectives said both incidents are active investigations but are unsure about whether the two shootings are related. Anyone with information about either case can call the sheriff's office at 386-248-1777.