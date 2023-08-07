Man accused of exposing self at Florida park nearly strikes officer with car while trying to flee: police

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a family splash pad over the weekend in Volusia County, but not without a struggle and a high-speed chase with police officers, body camera video shows.

Lavon Glenn, 49, of Daytona Beach was arrested Saturday on several charges including indecent exposure, fleeing law enforcement at a high speed and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

On Saturday, officers were called out to Riverwalk Park in Port Orange about a man reportedly exposing himself "in a vulgar and indecent manner" the Port Orange Police Department said in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived at the park, they found Glenn parked directly in front of the splash pad area of the park where several families were enjoying their morning.

Police tried to place Glenn under arrest, but he resisted and refused to get out of his car, authorities said. Officer body-worn cameras caught the incident on video.

In the video, officers could be seen using a Taser on Glenn. The suspect then began backing his car out which knocked an officer backwards and almost struck him with the door.

Glenn then sped off in an attempt to escape, and a police chase began, the video showed.

Glenn reportedly ditched the car after it became disabled at a gas station and tried to make a run from police, but was ultimately caught, though he continued to struggle and resist arresting officers, police said.

Glenn received medical treatment for injuries he sustained and was later booked into the Volusia County jail on a $23,500 bond.