1 badly burned in garage fire at Palm Coast home: officials

One person was badly burned in a garage fire at a Palm Coast home Thursday night, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home on Farmbrook Lane in the city's F section shortly before midnight.

A total of eight people were at the home when the fire broke out.

The person injured was in the garage when it happened. That person sustained significant injuries, fire officials said. They were taken to a trauma center for burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.