Massive fire breaks out at abandoned Orange County building, officials say

A structure fire broke out at an abandoned 20,000-square-foot building in Orange County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Department.

The fire is located at 2332 North Hiawassee Road.

The roof did collapse, but nobody was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

About 80% of the structure was damaged by fire, officials said. The rest of the building was damaged by smoke.

"Crews will remain on scene to put out hot spots," Orange County Fire said.

Drivers are urged to be careful in the area.

This is a developing story.