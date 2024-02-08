1 taken to hospital after massive fire breaks out at Maitland home: officials

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that broke out at an Orange County home Thursday morning.

SKYFOX flew over the Maitland home located on Mechanic Street off Maitland Boulevard where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the residence.

Multiple fire agencies have responded to assist.

According to a City of Maitland spokesperson, fire crews received a call for a fire at the home at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

Officials believe a neighbor helped the occupant of the home escape the blaze. That person was later taken to a hospital. Their condition in unknown at this time.

Crews are working to learn what sparked the fire.

The family that lives at the home have formed a prayer circle outside as crews work to knock down the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.