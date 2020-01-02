1 of 2 victims killed at New Year's party in Orange County identified

article

One of two victims in a shooting at an Orange County club has been identified.

The shooting happened at a crowded after-hours club called The Spots Event in the Edgewater area. New Year's festivities were ongoing when shots were fired around 4 a.m. inside the VIP area of the club. One man died inside the club and the other victim died at the hospital.

The victim who died at the hospital has been identified as 39-year-old Joseph J. Broady, Crimeline said. The other victim has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the identity of the remaining victim is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.