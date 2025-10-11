1 killed in Sumter County crash involving tractor-trailer, troopers say

article

One person is dead in Sumter County following a near head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. along SR 417 when a Toyota Prius driven by a 63-year-old man crossed the centerline and collided with the trailer, according to troopers.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to officials.

It is unknown why the driver crossed the centerline into the path of the trailer, officials said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.