Watch FOX 35 Live

One person died following a shooting outside a 7-11 in Orlando Thursday, police said.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the 7-11 at 6401 S Chickasaw Trail in response to a shooting.

When on the scene, they said they found a man who was deceased.

Police said the suspect was known to the victim and had fled the area before officers arrived.

No other details have been released.