1 injured, multiple homes struck by gunfire in Melbourne shooting, police say

One person was injured from a shooting that happened in Melbourne early Monday morning, police said.

Melbourne Police responded to the shooting on July 17 around 12:26 a.m. near the 900 block of Poplar Ln for a report of gunshots.

A victim was taken to the hospital after they were found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They are currently in stable condition, police said.

Three homes and one vehicle were also struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.