1 in 3 Orange County residents testing positive for COVID-19, mayor says

The line for the COVID-19 testing site at Barnett Park in Orange County was miles-long on Tuesday and closed around 2:30 p.m.

Orange County provided an update on COVID-19 data. The positivity rate over the last couple of weeks has actually doubled. It was at about 15% a week ago and is now up to 30%. This means about one in three people in the county are testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Jerry Demings is asking for the public's help and that includes isolating if you test positive or are exhibiting symptoms.

There are more than 280,000 cases in Orange County. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County believes about 20% of the population has COVID.

Wastewater surveillance continues as officials are now seeing record-high numbers of coronavirus -- more than 10 times what they were seeing before Christmas.

"COVID is everywhere in our community but it does not mean that we ought to go out and drink a 'COVID concoction,' to ensure that you get COVID. No, as a community we need to resist COVID. One way to do that is to get vaccinated. Another is to where the facial coverings," Demings said.

The county currently has more than 250 of its employees isolated -- mostly ones who work at the jail, the fire department, and in utilities.

Demings said he has requested more take-home COVID tests from the state but told FOX 35 News he has not heard back.

Orange County also reports that this past November was one of the best months for tourist tax revenue; however, the region is still recovering from lows since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

