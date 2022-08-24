1 dead following small plane crash in Volusia County

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is surveying the site of a reported plane crash in which one person was killed.

The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were still working to get access to the site.

"It appears 1 person was on board the plane and didn't survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The plane's departure point and destination were not immediately known. The FAA and NTSB have been notified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This is the second small aircraft to crash in Central Florida in as many weeks. A pilot had to make a crash-landing on an Orlando-area roadway on Friday.

Remy Colin had just taken off for a test flight from Orlando Executive Airport, as part of a regular maintenance check. But the experienced pilot says he didn't realize how little fuel he had. The single-engine Cessna was in flight for about five minutes before it crash-landed, according to FlightAware, which records flight data. Colin was the only one aboard, and emergency officials say no one on the ground was hurt.