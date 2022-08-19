Small plane crash-lands near busy roadway in Orlando; no injuries reported, officials say

A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail, though debris was in the roadway.

Photos and videos showed a red and white plane with its nose pointed to the ground away from the roadway and partially blocking the sidewalk. Video shared with FOX 35 shows moment the plane crashed.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ A small plane made an emergency landing in front of a home in Orange County, northeast of Orlando, on Friday, Aug. 2022. Emergency officials said no one was hurt. Photos via SKYFOX.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna is registered to Aerial Messages Leasing Co. The plane reportedly departed Orlando Executive Airport at 3:44 and was in flight for about five minutes before it crash-landed, according to FlightAware, which records flight data.

FOX 35 has reached out to FAA and NTSB for more information, and did not immediately hear back.

Officials warned drivers to stay away from the area as the investigation is underway.