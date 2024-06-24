1 dead in Brevard County crash involving minivan, cement truck: Sheriff's office

One person has died following a crash in Brevard County involving a cement truck and a minivan, according to a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and First St. in Grant-Valkaria. Another individual was taken to the hospital, but the condition of the person transported was not immediately known.

Northbound traffic along U.S. Highway 1 was being rerouted, and the Florida Highway Patrol asked travelers to avoid the area or expect major delays.