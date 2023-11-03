1 dead after shooting near Ocala Burger King, police say

Watch FOX 35 News live below

One person was killed after a shooting that happened near an Ocala Burger King Friday evening, police said.

Ocala police said they responded to the Burger King located at 2301 East Silver Springs Blvd in reference to a shooting at 4:47 p.m.

The person who was shot reportedly got into someone's car and was taken to the ER where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 352-369-7000.