1 dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a significant presence of law enforcement officers near the intersection of Rio Grande Ave. and 22nd Street.
A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News that at least one person has died in a shooting. Rio Grande is closed to traffic in both directions between 22nd and 23rd streets while homicide detectives investigate. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigate a deadly shooting on Rio Grand Ave.