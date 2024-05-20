Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Published  May 20, 2024 9:48pm EDT
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a significant presence of law enforcement officers near the intersection of Rio Grande Ave. and 22nd Street.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News that at least one person has died in a shooting. Rio Grande is closed to traffic in both directions between 22nd and 23rd streets while homicide detectives investigate.  FOX 35 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigate a deadly shooting on Rio Grand Ave. 

