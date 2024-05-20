Flagler Commissioners vote to criminalize walking on sand dunes

Flagler County Commissioners unanimously approved an emergency order to make walking on sand dunes a misdemeanor criminal offense.

"[The dunes] are critical to public safety," County Attorney Al Hadeed said.

Breaking the rule could result in a fine of up to $500 or 60 days in jail. Flagler Sheriff’s Office Chief Jon Welker said the plan is to emphasize education on the importance of the dunes and focus on issuing consequences for repeat offenders.

"We’re not looking to put people in jail, but we’re trying to say the threat is there," Commissioner David Sullivan said.

The order is in effect throughout Flagler County immediately.









