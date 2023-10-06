1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in woods behind Edgewater home, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the woods near a home in Edgewater on Thursday night, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Juniper Drive. Three people were shot and one of them was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The other two victims are currently being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no imminent danger to the public.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000.

This is a developing story.