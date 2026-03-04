IVF mix-up lawsuit moves forward after woman gives birth, learns baby is not from her embryo

The Brief A couple says they learned after birth that their IVF baby was not biologically theirs. IVF Life Clinic has agreed to expedite genetic testing to determine what happened. A judge ordered continued progress, with the next hearing set for March 18.



A woman who gave birth through in vitro fertilization later learned the child was not biologically hers.

That prompted a lawsuit as attorneys work to determine what went wrong.

The backstory:

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills say they spent nine months preparing for the birth of a baby girl, only to discover after delivery that the embryo transferred during treatment was not theirs. They now fear another couple may have received their embryo.

The fertility clinic at the center of the dispute, IVF Life Clinic, agreed last week to expedite efforts to identify the error. During a court hearing Wednesday, attorneys told the judge they are working as quickly as possible to resolve the matter.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"This is obviously a very difficult time for our clients," said Jack Scarola, an attorney representing the couple. He said progress is being made and expressed hope that cooperation between the parties will continue.

The couple’s attorneys had previously accused the clinic of moving too slowly. Clinic attorneys said notices have been sent to other patients and that some couples have been asked to undergo genetic testing and waive certain confidentiality protections, so results can be compared.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Scarola said delays are expected as consent is obtained, testing is scheduled and results are processed.

What's next:

Presiding Judge Margaret Schreiber said she expects attorneys to continue moving the process forward as quickly as possible. The court will now hold status hearings every other week instead of weekly.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 18. The judge said she would make herself available sooner if necessary.