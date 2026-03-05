Motorcyclist killed in Volusia County crash during Bike Week

The Brief A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash on High Bridge Road in Volusia County during Bike Week. The crash involved a 2025 Harley-Davidson Heritage and a truck; the cause is under investigation. One rider was pronounced dead at the scene; the road was temporarily closed and may still have a roadblock.



A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon in a crash on High Bridge Road east of Walter Boardman Lane in Volusia County during Bike Week, authorities said.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 4:04 p.m., involved a 2025 Harley-Davidson Heritage and a truck.

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the sequence of events leading to the crash is still under investigation.

One rider was pronounced dead at the scene. High Bridge Road was initially closed while first responders worked the scene, and a roadblock remains in place.

Officials said more information will be provided as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased was not immediately released, and it is unclear if anyone else was injured.