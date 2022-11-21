FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Here's when your favorite teams play

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun in Qatar, the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East. The coveted soccer tournament runs Nov. 20 - Dec. 18, 2022 with 32 teams competing for the World Cup.

How the tournament works

All 32 nations have been divided into eight groups, each featuring four teams. The teams in each group will play each other and the top two winners from each group will move on to the knockout stage (Round of 16). The winners from those match ups will go on to the quarter-finals, then the semi-finals, and will them culminate with the final match on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

The U.S. is grouped with England, IR Ian, and Wales.

2022 World Cup Match Schedule

Below is the official FIFA World Cup match schedule (mobile users, click here to view PDF.) You can see what teams are grouped together, who will play each other, and when.

Group play runs Nov. 20 - Dec. 2. The Round of 16 runs Dec. 3-6, 2022, followed by the quarter-finals, Dec. 9 & 10, the semi-finals on Dec. 13 & 14, and the World Cup match on Dec. 18, 2022.

How to watch on FOX 35 News

Fans can watch all 64 World Cup matches on FOX, FS1, and FOX Sports.com. All scheduled U.S. games are on FOX on the following dates and times:

Mon, Nov. 21: United States vs. Wales: 2 p.m. ET, FOX

Fri, Nov. 25: England vs. United States: 2 p.m. ET, FOX

Tue, Nov. 29: Iran vs. United States: 2 p.m. ET, FOX

Should the U.S. advance, those games will be on FOX as well.

How to watch on your smart TV

Both FS1 and FOX are available on every major streaming service in the U.S.



Fans can stream games by downloading the FOX Sports app on Apple TV, Roku, Sling TV, XBOX, Google Chromecast, FireTV, and Android TV.



Additionally, FOX-owned Tubi is offering match replays on demand for free in 4K. You can download the Tubi app on your smart TV and create an account to begin watching.



How to watch on your phone

You can download the FOX Sports app by downloading it on your iPhone via the Apple App Store, or through Google Play on your Android or smartphone.



The Tubi app is also available for download for Android and for iPhone.



How to watch online

Both a FOX Sports account and a Tubi account will give you access to watch matches online.



Visit foxsports.com/instant-access, and then you’ll then need to log in with either your paid TV subscription provider account, such as DirectTV, Hulu, or YouTube TV.



You can stream matches for free on Tubi, but they won’t be live. Tubi will have all 64 matches available on-demand and will scatter them throughout a World Cup channel as replays. You can find them here.



We will not be streaming World Cup matches here on www.FOX35Orlando.com/live.



Watch full game replays on Tubi

Tubi has positioned itself to be a go-to World Cup destination. As mentioned, all 64 matches will be available for free on-demand and programmed into Tubi’s World Cup 2022 channel as replays in 4K definition.



Tubi’s World Cup channel and on-demand offerings also hold premium library content, including series and films highlighting past and future FIFA World Cup tournament.



You can get access — for free — to Tubi’s FIFE World Cup FAST Channel here.