Weather-Lore Watch Out Sea Gulls

article

According to seafaring sailors, the Florida sea birds will flock to land hours before a cyclone at sea arrives. This is true! All types of living creatures will react with changing weather. Snakes will slither to higher ground before heavy rains, crickets will chirp faster with warmer weather and sea gulls will huddle-up on land as a large storm system approaches from offshore. The strong winds offshore will push the sea gulls towards land for safety. GR