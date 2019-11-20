Weather-Lore Scorching Hog

article

It's not the nicest saying, but it is often very true here in Florida. Clear night skies across Central Florida will radiate heat back into space. This transfer of heat will allow our temperatures to fall until low-lying moisture condenses into ground fog. Calm conditions will also aid in this cooling and also aid in the formation of the ground fog. Clear skies and calm conditions usually indicate that high pressure is overhead and is a stable/storm free atmosphere. Once the sun rises the clear skies will allow the warming atmosphere to burn-off the ground hog. This quick clearing will quickly heat and can scorch the skin of any hog that is not in his mud pit. So whenever you note morning ground fog, you can anticipate clear skies and quick warming. GR