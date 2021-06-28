Depression or tropical storm could form off Georgia, Carolina coast

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the latest in the tropics.

An area of organizing showers and storms located just east of coastal Georgia and South Carolina could develop later Monday. A depression or storm could form with little notice. We're tracking this for you, so make sure to check back and download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

As of now, we expect no impact on Florida from this feature.

In addition, there is another tropical wave out over the distant tropical Atlantic. It stands at a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days. It is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph.

The latest forecast models show the Carolina-Georgia system likely heading into that region. There is a high chance that it will become a depression or tropical storm sometime Monday before moving ashore. Models show the distant system coming up through the islands, possibly recurving out to sea on the Western side of the Atlantic high.

Closer to home in Central Florida, it is quite warm on Monday. Highs hit in the 90s inland and upper 80s along the coastal areas. Shower and storm risks are still on the lower side though. Expect rain chances around 30 percent or less in most cases. Many areas will remain hot and dry with no rain.

Drier air still dominates the local skies but, this time of year, that type of trend normally does not last too long! The drier air will get squeezed out relatively soon, so if you've been enjoying a break from the daily downpours, soak in the dry spell while you can.

By midweek, tropical moisture will overspread the region again. This will bring an increase in daily showers and storms. Expect a slight increase on Tuesday with a much bigger push arriving by Wednesday and beyond. Locally heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds can be expected with afternoon storm coverage in the coming days.

