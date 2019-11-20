Tropical Storm Sebastien becoming less organized

Sebastien is no longer forecast to strengthen as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 5:00 AM, the storm is moving to the east-northeast at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph.

The center of circulation is located about 600 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm gradually weakening over the next few days, expected to become post-tropical by Sunday.

The Atlantic has had 18 named storms in the 2019 hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

