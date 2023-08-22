Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall, making it the first US hit of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall Tuesday morning along the Texas coast, marking the first U.S. hit of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Harold hit Padre Island around 11 a.m. ET with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, the NHC said.

Heavy rains and tropical storm-force winds are expected for the next several hours as Harold moves toward the west-northwest near 21 mph. The storm is expected to move inland over southern Texas and north Mexico on Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, Texas, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas.

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to become a tropical depression later on Tuesday, the NHC said.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking Tropical Storm Franklin, which is approaching landfall along the southern coast of Hispaniola on Tuesday, plus two more disturbances in the Atlantic.